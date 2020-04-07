Can a 100-Yr-Old TB Vaccine Work Against COVID-19? Experts Differ

Who would have thought that a 100-year-old vaccine would be brought into a discussion about a possible treatment for a never-seen-before virus.

The whole world is looking at researchers, virologists and vaccine experts with hope as they continue to study and test out vaccinations that have been known to boost immunity, reduce respiratory symptoms and create antibodies in the body to fight against pathogens.

Among various vaccinations that are being tested against the coronavirus, is BCG, a vaccination used to immunize against TB. Countries that have historically suffered from the disease for years have the provision of administrating BCG at birth, India is one such example. India has been inoculating its population with BCG since 1948.