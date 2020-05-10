Why Was the ICMR Panel on Vaccines for COVID-19 Dissolved?

The Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) dissolved a key committee that was developing a vaccine research protocol and was part of the National COVID-19 Task Force (NTF).

The committee was one of the five created by ICMR Director-General Balram Bhargava on 6 April, and just a month has passed since it has been dissolved.

NTF was working towards creating an all India collaborative clinical research network, while the group for vaccine and drug research and development was looking at exisiting capacities for vaccine research in India, reviewing current vaccines, discovering new research opportunities and reviewing evidence reported The Hindu.