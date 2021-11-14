World Diabetes Day: History, Significance and Theme for 2021

Diabetes can also result in blindness, lower limb amputation, kidney failure, strokes and heart diseases.

World diabetes day is celebrated on 14 Novemeber every year to raise the awareness about the condition and the rising number of cases.

It highlights the importance of healthy diet, regular screenings to prevent the disease and avoid complications due to the delay in diagnosis.

Let's know more about world diabetes day by understanding the history, significance and theme for the year 2021.