World Diabetes Day: History, Significance and Theme for 2021
Know about the history, significance and theme of world diabetes day
According to the reports of the UN there were 108 million people suffering from diabetes in 1980, and this number increased to 422 million in the year 2014.
The numbers have doubled since 1980 from the cases rising at the rate of 4.7 percent to 8.5 percent in 2014.
Diabetes can also result in blindness, lower limb amputation, kidney failure, strokes and heart diseases.
World diabetes day is celebrated on 14 Novemeber every year to raise the awareness about the condition and the rising number of cases.
It highlights the importance of healthy diet, regular screenings to prevent the disease and avoid complications due to the delay in diagnosis.
Let's know more about world diabetes day by understanding the history, significance and theme for the year 2021.
World Diabetes Day: History
World diabetes day was started by WHO and IDF in the year 1991 to counter the rising number of cases of diabetes around the world.
Then the General Assembly passed a resolution 61/225 in the year 2007 which recognized 14 November as the World Diabetes Day.
This passage of resolution also encouraged the member countries to make policies regarding the treatment, prevention and care of the Diabetes patients, promoting sustainable development their healthcare system.
World Diabetes Day: Significance
World Diabetes Day (WDD) is the world's largest diabetes awareness campaign which has a huge audience of more than 1 billion people and us run in more than 160 countries. This campaign aims to keep the condition of diabetes in the medical and political spotlight.
World Diabetes Day: Theme for 2021
The theme for world diabetes day from the year 2021 to 2023 is 'access to diabetes care'.
Even though it has been exactly a 100 years since the discovery of insulin, there are millions of people who cannot get access to the diabetes medications or care they need.
This day aims to raise awareness about the importance of insulin for the 400 million people suffering from diabetes worldwide, and the need for their constant care and support to prevent the rise in number.
(Subscribe to FIT on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter Now.