Eczema: Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis and Treatment

Eczema is a skin rash which is particularly common among young children. It is a common skin condition characterised by itchy, inflamed and scaly skin. It is also known as atopic dermatitis.

It can triggered by skin inflammation due to a skin allergy, when the immune system attacks the skin cells causing a dry, itchy rash on the flexer surfaces of the body.

These surfaces include creases of the wrist, back of the kness and inside of the elbows. It might also affect the exposed surfaces like face, body or feet.

Let's understand more about this skin condition, what causes it, and how is it diagnosed, followed by the right treatment.