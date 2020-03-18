British Study Predicts 22 Lakh COVID-19 Deaths in US, 5 Lakh in UK

A modeling study predicting the rate of spread of COVID-19 has found that with no mitigating measures, the outbreak could cause more than half a million deaths in Britain and 2.2 million in the United States, reports Reuters.

The study projected a ‘worst case’ scenario of deaths and an overburdened healthcare system.

The study moved the British government in modifying its approach, with Prime Minister Borish Johnson closing down social life and recommending isolation for people over 70 with health problems.