COVID-19: Dr Anthony Fauci To Start ‘Modified Quarantine’
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and member of the White House's coronavirus task force will begin self-quarantine as he came in a "low risk" contact with a White House aide who tested positive for coronavirus.
He calls it "modified quarantine" and will continue to do telework.
“Dr. Fauci has tested negative for COVID-19, and he will continue to be tested regularly," an NIAID spokesperson said according to an NBC News report.
"He is actively monitoring his temperature and other health indicators", the report quoted spokesperson.
Dr. Stephen Hahn, the commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration and Dr. Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention too are on quarantine, reported CNN.
While it is not known who the carrier is, last week Katie Miller, the press secretary to Vice President Mike Pence tested positive for coronavirus.