COVID-19 India Updates: Total Cases at 85, Including 10 Recovered
As per the latest data via the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India’s total cases stand at 85. These include 10 recovered cases and 2 deaths, making the active number of patients in treatment 73.
While a 76-year-old man from Kalaburagi who had recently returned from Saudi Arabia died on Thursday, a 68-year-old woman in Delhi who had tested positive for coronavirus passed away at Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital on Friday night. That made her the second patient infected with COVID-19 to die in India.
The woman, whose son with a travel history abroad had tested positive, died because of co-morbidity (diabetes and hypertension), the health ministry said, adding she had tested positive for COVID-19.
The 10 recovered cases belong to:
- 3 in Kerala, who were discharged last month
- 1 in Delhi, from the total confirmed cases of 7 (including 1 death)
- 1 in Rajasthan from a total of 3 in the state
- 5 in Uttar Pradesh from a total of 12 in the state
Besides, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Jammu and Kashmir, Andhra Pradesh and Punjab have reported one case each.
The total number of 85 confirmed cases includes 17 foreigners -- 16 Italian tourists and a Canadian, the ministry officials said.
Amid rising coronavirus cases in India, the government has asked people not to panic, saying no community transmission of the virus has been observed and there has only been a few cases of local transmission so far and that is "not a health emergency" in India at present.
With the World Health Organisation (WHO) declaring COVID-19 a pandemic, a Health Ministry official said over 4,000 people who had come in contact with the 83 positive cases have been identified through contract tracing and were being tracked while 42,000 people across the country are under community surveillance.
He said all essential facilities like community surveillance, quarantine, isolation wards, adequate personal protective equipment (PPEs), trained manpower, rapid response teams are being strengthened further in all the states and union territories.
(With inputs from PTI)
