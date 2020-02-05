Coronavirus | Two People Under Observation in Kerala Flee to Saudi

Kerala, which has reported three positive cases of Coronavirus and has over 2,500 people under watch, faced a fresh problem as authorities on Tuesday discovered that two people, who came here from China and were placed under observation, have slipped out of the country and have gone to Saudi Arabia.

The state government on Monday declared a state calamity and health authorities are seeking to extend all help to the needy.

A meeting held at the Kozhikode Corporation also entrusted the respective ward councillors to keep a tab of all those who are under observation.