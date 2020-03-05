76 Countries, 93000 Cases: Coronavirus Is Now a Worldwide Crisis

With 93,000 cases worldwide and infections reported from more than 76 countries, the coronavirus epidemic has truly become a global cause of concern.

As of yesterday, 2223 new cases have been reported so far, as per the WHO.

In China alone, 120 new cases have been reported, taking the number of confirmed cases to 80 422. Outside of China, 12 668 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed, out of which 2103 are new.

The disease has now spread to 76 countries with 214 deaths.