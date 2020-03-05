76 Countries, 93000 Cases: Coronavirus Is Now a Worldwide Crisis
With 93,000 cases worldwide and infections reported from more than 76 countries, the coronavirus epidemic has truly become a global cause of concern.
As of yesterday, 2223 new cases have been reported so far, as per the WHO.
In China alone, 120 new cases have been reported, taking the number of confirmed cases to 80 422. Outside of China, 12 668 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed, out of which 2103 are new.
The disease has now spread to 76 countries with 214 deaths.
Here's a list of the number of deaths reported from different countries so far:
Australia (52 reported cases, 2 deaths)
France (212 cases, 4 deaths)
Hong Kong (103 cases, 2 deaths)
Iran (2,922 cases, 92 deaths)
Iraq (35 cases, 2 death)
Italy (3,089 cases, 107 deaths)
Japan (1,023 cases, 12 deaths)
Philippines (3 cases, 1 death)
South Korea (5,766 cases, 35 deaths)
Spain (209 cases, 2 death)
Taiwan (41 cases, 1 death)
Thailand (47 cases, 1 death)
United States (159 cases, 11 deaths)
In the US, the state of California alone has reported 54 cases and recorded its first death due to COVID 19. California's governor has declared a state of emergency to deal with the coronavirus situation.
Thousands were stranded on a cruise ship off the California coast Wednesday over fears of the new coronavirus after passengers and crew members on board developed symptoms.
Officials delayed the return of the Grand Princess to San Francisco on Wednesday night from Hawaii in order to carry out testing on board for those potentially infected.
A 71-year-old man who had been aboard the same vessel during its previous voyage to Mexico died after contracting the COVID-19 illness, becoming the first fatal case in California, the operator Princess Cruises and California Governor Gavin Newsom said.
The ship's return from its current voyage was being delayed to allow "ample timing" for testing of "a number of passengers and crew members that have developed symptoms," Newsom told a press conference.
Virus Spread Slows in China
Even as the spread of the coronavirus slows in mainland China, it's spreading rapidly across the world.
So far, more than 80,400 cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported from mainland China, and over 3,000 deaths have been recorded.
Countries Most Hit By Coronavirus
The number of confirmed cases in South Korea neared 6,000 on Thursday, with over 35 deaths reported so far.
Meanwhile in Italy, all schools have been asked to shut, after the virus killed 107 people in the country.
Other Updates
Thailand, a popular tourist destination, has confirmed four more coronavirus cases, raising the total number of reported cases to 47
Indian pharma companies, which get a vast supply of raw material from China, are also severely facing shortage at their ends. Which is why, India, that globally supplies paracetamol and antibiotics to many countries, is restricting the export of these drugs which is resulting to fears of a global supply of essential medicines in the coming months.
