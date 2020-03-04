Hyderabad DSM Employee Tests Positive for Coronavirus
DSM, a global science based company in Hyderabad, put out a statement that one of their employees has tested positive for Coronavirus, on Wednesday, 4th March, as reported by Livemint.
“We would like to inform you that one of our DSM colleagues in our Hyderabad office at Mindspace building has been diagnosed with Coronavirus (Covid-19). This diagnosis was confirmed early this morning i.e. on 4th March 2020. Upon noticing some symptoms, our colleague self-quarantined effective 28th February in line with DSM guidelines and protocols," DSM said. The statement also said that the patient has mild symptoms and is in good spirits.
DSM is located at Raheja Mindspace tech park in the heart of Hyderabad's IT corridor. On Wednesday, it was reported that some of the companies had shut shop for the day after learning the case of DSM, which has also shut its offices and has asked employees to work from home. People working in the offices in Raheja Mindspace tech park were evacuated from the building. Traffic had piled up at the gate as scores of techies and other employees working inside building number 20 were asked to evacuate.
Just two days ago Telangana recorded its first case of Coronavirus after a man who had returned from Dubai had traveled from Bangalore, where he works, to Hyderabad.
DSM has also said in a statement that as a precautionary measure, they have told all other employees based at the same site to work from home till further notice. 'Our facilities will also undergo a thorough disinfection so that they can reopen again safely. "Health and safety is DSM’s top priority, so, in addition to the general hygiene and prevention efforts already underway across the company, we are taking further precautionary measures at our offices and sites in or near outbreak areas, such as encouraging our people to work from home as much as possible."
Meanwhile, companies functioning out of building 12B and 12C of Raheja Mindspace also asked employees to leave on Wednesday and work from home for the rest of the day. The tech park has almost twenty buildings and people continue to work in most other buildings on Wednesday.
"As soon as we were told about it, everyone who reached (the tech park) didn't know what to do. Those who had not reached, began returning home. We all began booking cabs and figuring out how to get home. It has left many of us uneasy," one techie working in building 20 said.
