Hyderabad DSM Employee Tests Positive for Coronavirus

DSM has also said in a statement that as a precautionary measure, they have told all other employees based at the same site to work from home till further notice. 'Our facilities will also undergo a thorough disinfection so that they can reopen again safely. "Health and safety is DSM’s top priority, so, in addition to the general hygiene and prevention efforts already underway across the company, we are taking further precautionary measures at our offices and sites in or near outbreak areas, such as encouraging our people to work from home as much as possible."

Meanwhile, companies functioning out of building 12B and 12C of Raheja Mindspace also asked employees to leave on Wednesday and work from home for the rest of the day. The tech park has almost twenty buildings and people continue to work in most other buildings on Wednesday.

"As soon as we were told about it, everyone who reached (the tech park) didn't know what to do. Those who had not reached, began returning home. We all began booking cabs and figuring out how to get home. It has left many of us uneasy," one techie working in building 20 said.