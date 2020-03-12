COVID-19: Anti-HIV Drugs Used on Italian Couple in Jaipur

The Italian couple that had tested positive for COVID-19 in Jaipur, is the first one in India to be administered anti-HIV drugs for the treatment of the novel coronavirus.

According to an article in The New Indian Express, the woman has now tested negative for the infection in the past 24 hours, and her husband has also shown ‘low viral load’.

However, in a press briefing held in Delhi on 12 March, Dr Raman R Gangakhedkar from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) warned that it’s best not to draw any conclusions yet as single patient cases are not enough and only a structured study can ascertain their efficacy. “We still need to wait for the effect,” he said.

The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) had earlier consented to the ‘restricted use’ of a combination of anti-HIV drugs for treating those affected by COVID-19, after the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had sought an emergency approval for the use of the two drugs — ‘lopinavir’ and ‘ritonavir’.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had said, “This Lopinavir/Ritonavir combination therapy has been approved for emergency use among COVID-19 patients with moderate degree of severity with laid down protocols. Till now, this combination therapy has been given to two Italian patients hospitalised in Jaipur.”