COVID-19 India Deaths: Charts Explain Age, Co-morbidities At Play

A 68-year-old woman with diabetes and hypertension, mother of a confirmed COVID-19 patient, passed away on 13th March, at Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

On 12th March, India recorded its first COVID-19 death when a 76-year-old man from Kalburgi, Karnataka passed away. The man had travelled from Saudi Arabia on February 29th and shortly after his arrival he had shown symptoms of the disease. The man had a history of hypertension and asthma.

The disease progression in both cases was similar - It started with cough and fever, developed into pneumonia, respiratory fluctuations, ventilator support, and finally, death.