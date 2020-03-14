New FDA-Approved COVID-19 Testing is Up to 10 Times Faster

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, current coronavirus testing in India takes around 3-4 hours for the primary test and another 4-5 hours for the secondary test, once a positive result occurs the first time around.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulators have recently approved a new test that will speed up the test time by up to 10 times to help American patients, reported Bloomberg.

Testing efficiently is vital to containing the coronavirus, wherein infected patients can be treated and quarantined at the earliest. This can slow the spread of the disease, and flatten the curve, giving researchers time to develop a cure in the form of a vaccine.