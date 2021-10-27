Are Obesity and Depression Related? What To Know

Obesity and depression are considered notorious health problems and are bidirectional. Certain medications of depression may cause weight gain in some people. Meanwhile, some with mental health issues may use food as their coping mechanism and therefore suffer from obesity and eating disorders.

Some people who are overweight may have low self-esteem, low confidence and are often depressed. Some studies also suggest that obesity and depression have a few similar causes like genetics, hormonal imbalance, unhealthy gut among others.