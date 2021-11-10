Pancreatic Cancer: Causes, Stages, Symptoms, Diagnosis and Treatment
The pancreas is situated behind the lower part of the stomach. The main functions of pancreas involve: regulation of blood, sugar levels and digestion.
According to the National Cancer Institute, pancreatic cancer can occur from the cells like neuroendocrine cells and exocrine cells. The phenomenon of cancer occurring from exocrine cells is more common but can be found at the advanced stage, though the cancer caused in the neuroendocrine cells have better prognosis.
Let's understand more about pancreatic cancer by knowing about its causes, symptoms, stages, diagnosis and treatment options.
Pancreatic Cancer: Signs and Symptoms
Pancreatic cancer can be hard to catch in its early stages since the initial symptoms are often confused for other medical conditions, or the symptoms are so mild that they are ignored easily. But, according to Mayo Clinic, some symptoms include:
Pale stool
Itchy skin
Loss of appetite
Dark coloured urine
weight loss
Abdominal pain
Jaundice
You might experience some additional symptoms as the condition worsens.
Pancreatic Cancer: Risk Factors
According to the National Cancer Institute, there is no specific cause of pancreatic cancer but there are certain factors that increase the risk. The risk factors are as follows:
Bacterial and viral infections
Diabetes
Chronic inflammation
Genetic mutations
Family history
Pancreatic cancer develops when the cancer cells begin to grow abnormally and result in tumours.
Pancreatic Cancer: Stages
According to the American Cancer Society, the stages of cancer depends on three factors- size of the tumour, spread of the tumour to the nearby lymph nodes and spread of the tumor to the nearby organs.
There are mainly four stages of pancreatic cancer and they are as follows:
In Stage I, the cancer affects only the top layer of duct cells in pancreas. In this stage the tumour has not yet affected the deeper tissues, lymph nodes and has not spread to the outside of pancreas.
In Stage II, the cancer has not spread to more than three nearby lymph nodes, the tumour might be between 2 to 4 centimeters and doesn't spread to the nearby sites.
In Stage III, the tumour becomes larger than 4 cm and continues to grow to the nearby lymph nodes and blood vessels, but doesn't spread to distant sites.
In Stage IV, the cancer spreads to the nearby sites like lungs, liver and bones and the tumour can be of any size.
Pancreatic Cancer: Diagnosis
The diagnosis plays an important part in the recovery, the earlier the diagnosis, the faster the recovery. Diagnosis helps the doctors know the extent of spread of the cancer, the stage of cancer and this helps them come up with a treatment plan.
You must visit a doctor if the symptoms are persistent and recurring. Doctors may ask you about the symptoms and medical history along with a physical examination. Few other tests suggested by the doctors at Mayo Clinic include:
Imaging tests include MRI, PET, Ultrasound and CT scans which helps the doctors to visualize the internal organs and if there are any abnormalities.
Endoscopic ultrasound helps the doctors to make an image of your pancreas by passing a thin, flexible tube down your esophagus into your stomach.
A biopsy is another method in which a tissue from the suspected area is observed under the microscope to find any cancerous cells.
Blood tests may be taken to detect the production of any proteins by the cancer cells that helps doctors understand the best suited treatment for the patient.
Pancreatic Cancer: Treatment
According to the American Cancer Society, the survival rate of patients suffering from pancreatic cancer is 9%. Survival rate can be improved with the help of:
Pancreatic enzyme supplement for better digestion
Pain killers
Follow-up check ups after the cancer is removed
Pancreatic cancer can be treated if it is diagnosed early with the help of two kinds of surgeries- pancreatectomy and whipple procedure.
The other options for treatment include:
Removal of entire pancreas with the help of complete pancreatectomy surgery. Though a person can live normally, but needs life long supplements and insulin.
Chemotherapy is a procedure to kill the cancer cells with the help of drugs taken orally or injected into the vein. Sometimes a combination of radiation therapy is needed.
In radiation therapy, rays made of protons or high beam X-rays are passed before or after a surgery along with the chemotherapy. Proton radiations have less side-effects as compared to the X-rays.
