Tips to Reduce the Risk of Metabolic Syndrome
Here are some tips to reduce the risk of metabolic syndrome.
Metabolic syndrome is a serious condition which can put your body at risk of type-2 diabetes, heart attacks, strokes and other cardiovascular diseases. It is a group various health issues like high blood pressure, high cholesterol levels, fat accumulation around the waist, abnormal triglyceride levels, high blood sugar levels, etc.
According to Mayo Clinic, one-third of people in the US suffer from metabolic syndrome but people can prevent the severity of the condition or onset of the condition by making a few lifestyle changes. Here are a few tips that can reduce the risk of metabolic syndrome.
Maintain a Healthy Weight
Obesity is one of the risk factors that can contribute to onset of metabolic syndrome. Therefore, it is important that you maintain a healthy weight. Healthy weight depends on your height and BMI so healthy weight can be different for different people.
High blood pressure and diabetes are other risk factors for metabolic syndrome. Weight loss can help you maintain your blood sugar levels by reducing the insulin resistance and keep the blood pressure in check as well.
Stay Active
It is important to maintain an active lifestyle if they want to keep metabolic syndrome at bay. According to the AHA and ACSM, medium to high intensity workout for 30 to 60 minutes is more than enough to promote insulin sensitivity.
Brisk walking, swimming, cycling, yoga or dancing can be a part of it. If you have a sedentary lifestyle, take it slow, begin with low intensity workouts.
Eat Healthy
According to the AHA, metabolic syndrome is a condition that can be controlled, managed or even reversed with the right diet combined with exercise and an active lifestyle.
You can choose foods that are rich in fiber, potassium, omega-3 fatty acids. Some of the foods you can include are mackeral, oats, nuts, avocados, pumpkin seeds, flax seeds, banana, dates, among others.
10 Foods to Boost Metabolism
Avoid Certain Foods
You also need to avoid eating some foods that may increase the risk of metabolic syndrome.
You must avoid processed and refined carbs in your diet like wheat, white bread, white rice, fruit juices, chips, soda, etc. Artificial sweeteners should also be avoided. Trans fats that increase the risk of high cholesterol, stroke and diabetes must be avoided too.
Supplements
If you there is any dietary restriction, food intolerance, you may not be able to receive the nutrients that reduce the risk of metabolic syndrome.
Chromium supplements can help you manage blood sugar levels. To keep the cholesterol levels in check omega-3 fatty acid supplements, niacin, vitamin-B3 complex can be helpful. According to the Journal of Nutrition, garlic supplements and potassium supplements can be helpful for maintaining optimal levels of blood pressure and cholesterol.
Quit Smoking
Quitting cigarettes can be beneficial for your overall health. Smoking results in abnormal lipo-protein metabolism and affects the endothelial functioning. These increase the risk of insulin resistance and hyperinsulinemia which can lead to the onset of metabolic syndrome.
(Subscribe to FIT on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter Now.