Tips to Reduce the Risk of Metabolic Syndrome

Metabolic syndrome is a serious condition which can put your body at risk of type-2 diabetes, heart attacks, strokes and other cardiovascular diseases. It is a group various health issues like high blood pressure, high cholesterol levels, fat accumulation around the waist, abnormal triglyceride levels, high blood sugar levels, etc.

According to Mayo Clinic, one-third of people in the US suffer from metabolic syndrome but people can prevent the severity of the condition or onset of the condition by making a few lifestyle changes. Here are a few tips that can reduce the risk of metabolic syndrome.