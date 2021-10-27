Morning Sickness? 7 Tips For Dealing With Nausea During Pregnancy

Ginger is often used as a home remedy to treat nausea during pregnancy.

According to the PubMed Central, ginger has compounds that are used in medicines due to their anti-nausea properties.

Ginger can also be used to curb the nausea symptoms during travelling or after a surgery or chemotherapy.

It typically doesn't have any side effects, however, you must limit your ginger intake if you suffer from low blood sugar levels, or low blood pressure.