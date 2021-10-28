Want to Prevent Recurring Acne? Add These 10 Foods to Your Diet

Everyone wishes to have a healthy, glowing and clear skin.

But no matter how many serums, scrubs, toners you use, the most effective way to prevent acne is to ensure your skin's health from within.

Diet not only keeps your internal organs healthy but also affects the way your skin looks.

According to the US NIH, low-glycemic and high protein foods can help prevent acne.

Here is a list of 10 foods that make your skin happy and healthy, and help prevent acne.