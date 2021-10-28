Want to Prevent Recurring Acne? Add These 10 Foods to Your Diet
From berries, to cauliflower, try these 10 all natural foods to prevent acne.
Everyone wishes to have a healthy, glowing and clear skin.
But no matter how many serums, scrubs, toners you use, the most effective way to prevent acne is to ensure your skin's health from within.
Diet not only keeps your internal organs healthy but also affects the way your skin looks.
According to the US NIH, low-glycemic and high protein foods can help prevent acne.
Here is a list of 10 foods that make your skin happy and healthy, and help prevent acne.
Lemon
According to the US NIH, lemon has protective as well as anticarcinogenic properties that works wonders on the skin. It can be helpful in reducing acne scars, increasing collagen production and blocking free radicals.
One must be careful to not use the lemon juice directly on the skin because it is too acidic.
The best way to make use of its benefits is to use serum infused with its juice or include it in your diet with salads and teas.
Sweet Potatoes
Retinoid creams and serums are the new big thing in skin care, touted to have acne fighting and anti wrinkle properties.
If you're not up to shelling out for these products, or want to keep it natural, try sweet potatoes.
Sweet potatoes contain beta carotene which also gets converted into vitamin A and is responsible for its rich orange colour. The vitamin A after the consumption of sweet potatoes act as a barrier against discolouration, inflammation and clogged pores similar to retinoid.
Kale
Kale is a part of the cruciferous family and is rich in calcium, magnesium, manganese, copper, vitamin E, A K, and C. The antioxidants and fiber present in kale helps the skin fight hyperpigmentation and gives you even skin tone.
According to the US NIH, Vitamin C, also found in Kale, helps increase the collagen production which reduces the acne scars at a faster rate.
Legumes
Legumes include food items like chickpeas, peas, lentils, black beans and so on.
The common thing between all of them is that they are low glycemic food,s which prevents frequent breakouts and maintains the blood sugar levels.
Pumpkin
Pumpkin lattes and pies may be all the rage in October, but the humble veggie has much more to it.
It is rich in nutrients like zinc, alpha hydroxy acids, and other fruit enzymes which makes the skin softer and helps maintain the required pH balance.
Zinc present in pumpkin can help regulate oil secretion by your skin which can clog pores and cause break outs.
Berries
The small, colourful strawberries, blackberries, raspberries are filled with antioxidants and vitamin C.
Vitamin C has been proven to help clear patchy skin, increases collagen production. Antioxidants in berries can also help get rid of stubborn acne scars.
Papaya
We have always seen papaya being an ingredient in the facial masks, scrubs and other skin care products. This is because of its beneficial effects on the skin like hydration and exfoliation. It also helps you get rid of the clogged pores, acne scars preventing any future breakouts.
The antioxidants and minerals help restore the elasticity of the skin, getting rid of the wrinkles and fine lines.
Quinoa
Quinoa is high in protein and has low glycemic index.
One cup of cooked quinoa has 27 grams of fibers. Fibers are great for the digestive system, prevents constipation and helps in regular bowls.
Regular pooping helps the body get rid of toxins and helps you have a clearer skin with less acne scars.
10 Foods For Better, Healthier Skin
Fish Oil
Salmon, Sardines and Mackeral are great source of omega-3 fatty acids when consumed along with the skin, but salmon is an especially rich source of other nutrients like antioxidants, proteins, selenium, potassium and vitamin B.
According to the US NIH, fish oils have proved to be effective in cases of mild to severe acne, but more research is required to test its potential.
Cauliflower
Cauliflower is effective in preventing acne as it contains histidine which is made up of amino acids. Histidine that protects the skin from harmful UV radiations, and helps prevent sun damage which can worsen acne scars.
8 Tips to Avoid Dry Skin in Winter
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter Now.