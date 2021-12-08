‘More Nutrition, Less Starvation’: 3 Types of Foods to Lose Weight Sustainably
It's time to switch tactics and diet smart: Include these 3 food types to lose weight the easy and healthy way.
Instead of cutting off foods from our diet to lose weight, its time to change the strategy and include the right foods instead in the diet.
These 3 types of foods help deliver the dual benefit of a more nutritionally sound and sustainable diet while avoiding unhealthy deprivation and starvation.
Foods High in Pectin
Pectin is a natural fibre found in certain foods that provides bulk and digests slowly. It has a lot going for it. Pectin is a great detoxing agent.
It helps blunt blood sugar swings, and keeps insulin in check, and so helps lower high blood sugar.
It also keeps the cholesterol and triglyceride nu bets down. Most importantly pectin also has the capability of absorbing water and expanding, which makes foods rich in pectin make you feel fuller than you actually are thus work as effective natural appetite suppressants.
To score pectin eat these foods:
Lemon peel: it’s the peel that is loaded with pectin. So grate some in your salads, add to smoothies and juices and use in baked dishes regularly.
Karonda: these tiny, pink coloured berries that are sour but taste delicious when eaten with a sprinkling of rock salt are a great source of pectin.
Apple: Have not one, but two apples a day. They are a good source of pectin. It has been found that 5 g of pectin was enough to leave people feeling satisfied for up to four hours. Two large apples provide about two-thirds that amount. But eat the apples with skin as most pectin is found there.
Amla: this berry is also loaded in pectin. Target eating one amla daily.
Carrots: this red delights known for its thigh soluble fibre content, largely pectin, Try having amla and carrot juice as this makes a powerful duo a potent pectin source.
Raw mangoes: are rich in vitamin C and B, which helps boost the immune system, besides delivering loads of pectin.
Banana: everyone can enjoy bananas in moderation. This is because the sugar is banana is natural and gets released slowly due to the presence of fibre and pectin in it.
Pears: this juicy fruit too is naturally full of pectin; so bite into one, or add thin slices to sandwiches or toss into salads.
Oranges: they deliver loads of pectin besides the much coveted vitamin C they are known for.
Hydrophilic Foods
There are some foods that absorb a lot of water and work like a pill that make your stomach swell like a balloon so you feel full for longer. hydrophilic foods.
Plus besides helping you lose or maintain weight, hydrophilic foods thanks to the digestible soluble fiber they have, they also help control blood sugar and cholesterol.
Chia seeds: these tiny, crunchy, nutty seeds can absorb up to 12 times its weight in water and form a gel that’s filling and extremely nutrient-rich. They also deliver omega-3s and antioxidants, besides fiber and multiple nutrients. Try to have two tablespoons of chia seeds every day (mix 2 tbsp of seeds in milk, water or almond mil, leave overnight and have for breakfast.
Beans: kidney beans and chickpeas soak up water as they cook and keep doing it after you eat them. They make perfect mid meal snacks.
Cereals: oats and barley. Both absorb a substantial amount of water as they cook and also expands further in the stomach.
Resistant Starch Rich Foods
Foods rich in Resistant Starch (RS), third type of fibre besides soluble and insoluble, a kind of fibre that not just makes you full, but reduces those pesky cravings too.
In addition this soluble, fermentable fibre helps boost good bacteria in the gut too
Banana: they are loaded with RS, Not absolutely ripe but, firm, medium-sized bananas gives you 4.7 grams of RS, perfect to keep you full for longer.
Moong dal (green gram): besides RS, another good news is that because of the high level of protein and fibre, these lead to an increase in the satiety hormone called cholecystokinin, which helps one stay full for long and suppress hunger. So if you are on a diet, snack on moong.
Potato and sweet potato: the much maligned potato is a brilliant good source of Resistant Starch too.
(Kavita is a nutritionist, weight management consultant and health writer based in Delhi. She is the author of Don’t Diet! 50 Habits of Thin People (Jaico), Ultimate Grandmother Hacks: 50 Kickass Traditional Habits for a Fitter You (Rupa) and Fix it with foods.)
(Subscribe to FIT on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter Now.