Video | Epilepsy Day 2022: The Do's and Don’ts of Managing Seizures

Dr Goyal: A single seizure does not mean it is epilepsy. Epilepsy means when you have two or more unprovoked seizures. then you call it epilepsy.

One person had one seizure and after a few days again had another seizure and there is no precipitant, then we call it epilepsy.

So, all the seizures are not epilepsy. I'll give you another example—sometimes there is low sodium in the body and that causes seizures. We don't call it epilepsy.

We call it a situation related seizure.