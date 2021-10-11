Mental Illness: 10 Signs You Should Not Ignore

Can you remember the last time you felt sad, anxious or scared that made you feel different and a little off? The National Alliance of Mental Illness suggests that a rough patch or unusual feelings for a prolonged time can be a sign of something deeper.

There is till stigma around mental illness in our society. The fight against mental illness would become so much easier if we understood its effects and were empathetic.

Here are a few signs and symptoms that can help people recognise their mental health issues or help others.