7 Home Remedies for Stomach Ulcers
Know the ways to treat stomach ulcers at home
Stomach ulcers are the type of peptic ulcer disease which that can affect both small intestine as well as stomach lining. Stomach ulcers occur when the thick mucus lining of the stomach is reduced and results in damage of the stomach lining from the digestive juices.
According to the doctors at Mayo Clinic, the causes of stomach ulcers may be bacterial infection due to Helicobacter pylori, excess use of non-inflammatory drugs, over-acidity, or Zollinger Ellison disease.
If left untreated or ignored, the symptoms might become severe and harm you more. so, it is better to get it diagnosed at an early stage so that it can treated or reversed with a few home remedies. Here are a few ways that can help treat stomach ulcers.
Probiotics
Probiotics like fermented foods, yogurt and probiotic supplements can help treat stomach ulcers since the organisms present in probiotics promote good bacteria and healthy gut encouraging faster recovery from stomach ulcers.
According to the Pubmed Central, the good bacteria in probiotics cannot kill the ulcer causing bacteria but they can help reduce the symptoms, reduce the bad bacteria and promote fasting healing process.
Ginger
According to the Pubmed Central, regular use of ginger can prevent stomach ulcers caused by H.pylori and NSAIDs. It also possesses gastroprotective effects and helps treat stomach and digestive problems like constipation, gastrititis, bloating and gas.
Fruits
In order to be specific, it is the colourful fruits like blueberries, cherries, apples, lemons and oranges that can help reduce the symptoms of stomach ulcers due to the presence of polyphenols called flavonoids which are also responsible for their rich colours.
According to the US NIH, these colourful fruits are beneficial for the digestive and stomach issues like ulcers, spasms, diarrhea,etc. Flavonoids are rich in antioxidants and they can prevent the ulcers by helping in the formation of the mucus membrane around the stomach.
Bananas
Not every but the plantain bananas are the specific type which can help prevent or treat stomach ulcers. According to the Pubmed Central, raw plantain bananas can be beneficial for the peptic ulcers. The flavonoids like leucocyanidins present in the bananas help increase the mucus round the lining which protects the lining from ulcers.
Bananas also help reduce acidity which is helpful in reducing the symptoms of ulcers and production of digestive juices that damage the stomach lining.
Turmeric
According to the US NIH, curcumin which is responsible for the yellow colour of turmeric has many health benefits. Th anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties of curcumin can help treat and prevent stomach ulcers.
More research is required to know the affect of turmeric on ulcers but the initial proceedings have shown positive results in treating the painful sores caused by ulcers.
Chamomile
Chamomile can be used as a home remedy for treating ulcers. They have an soothing effect on the ulcers and helps get rid of the pain and sores caused due to gastric ulcers.
According to the Pubmed Central, chamomile inhibits the growth of ulcer causing bacteria and reduces acidity that contribute to stomach ulcers. Chamomile tea also helps treat bloating and gas.
Garlic
Garlic can be beneficial in the healing process of ulcers due to its antibacterial and antimicrobial properties. According to the US NIH, two cloves of garlic with meals twice a day can help treat and prevent chronic and active gastritis, peptic and duodenum ulcers and other digestive issues.
