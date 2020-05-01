5 Questions on Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients Answered

In general, having an infection without any symptoms is common. Perhaps the most infamous example was Typhoid Mary, who spread typhoid fever to other people without having any symptoms herself in the early 1900s.

My colleagues and I have found that many infections are fought off by the body without the person even knowing it. For example, when we carefully followed children for infection by the parasite Cryptosporidia, one of the major causes of diarrhoea, almost half of those with infections showed no symptoms at all.

In the case of the flu, estimates are that anywhere from 5% to 25% of infections occur with no symptoms.