How ‘Essential’ Abortion Services Are Inaccessible in the Lockdown

Adding to this is the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act (MTP) of India. Women in the country can access medical abortion pills only up to 10 months of pregnancy (with a prescription). This means that those who are unable to access the pills during the lockdown, may run out of the option by the time the country opens up, leaving them with only two options: surgical abortion (on the advice of two medical practitioners) or resorting to unsafe abortion practices. Going for surgery while keeping one’s anonymity maintained, having enough financial resources to get it done, and overcoming the fear of going to the hospital in a pandemic - can all make the choice extremely difficult.

But the problem doesn’t end here. The limit for getting the surgical abortion is up to 20 weeks into the pregnancy, after which the case would have to be taken up to the court, where permission is only granted based on certain inherently ‘conservative’ considerations, as FIT had earlier reported. If women are unable to get the surgery done on time, they would have no option but to take this legal road, which can be draining and slow, giving up on valuable time.

Dr Nupur Gupta, Director, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, at Fortis Gurugram, tells me how this can be problematic medically. “In a lot of pregnancy cases, it is found that the fetus has abnormalities. Many of these can only be detected in the level two ultrasound, which isn’t offered at all places. Several ultrasound centres are shut right now, and at other places, competent doctors may not be available. Now if for these reasons, or for the fear of getting the infection, couples decide to delay the ultrasound, they may only get to know about it later. This could be past the 20-week limit.”