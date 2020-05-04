COVID-19 Lockdown: How To Take Care Of Your Psycho-Social Health

Such excerpts are quite common in the conversations that we’ve been having with our clients over the last one month. This ranges from loneliness, job insecurity, safety of oneself and one’s family, apprehension about the infection and finally basic requirements like food and personal safety. The nationwide lockdown imposed roughly three weeks back in an attempt to contain the Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has been a necessary but sudden ‘psychological experiment’ for the masses. Such an unprecedented situation was totally unprepared for, as billions stay isolated in the confinement of their homes either quarantined alone or with their family.

The COVID 19 pandemic has quickly emerged into a global public health threat, swiftly bringing down the world to its knees. With more than two million affected all over and more than twenty thousand in India alone, the numbers are rising as we speak. In the absence of a biological cure so far or a vaccine, the three-pronged strategy by the World Health Organisation (social distancing, hand and respiratory hygiene) stands as most effective to fight the virus. The infection is highly contagious, with very high human-human transmission. The lockdown might have staggered the growth, but we do not know the aftermath that lies beyond.