69% Asymptomatic COVID Cases: Should India Worry Or There Is Hope?

When it spreads in the community it builds up immunity and the herd immunity is the best way and not just that. What’s interesting is, and that has happened to a lot of virus and bacteria like the influenza virus or cholera, etc, is that once a large percentage of people are infected, the whole idea of a virus for itself is not to kill people. A virus lives to increase its spread, and its life. If it kills the person it has infected then the chances of its spread actually reduces. So to spread further the virus does not need to kill, it is not going out there to kill you. It is wanting to spread itself like population.

To do that many viruses and bacterias actually become less virulent over the period of time so that they spread more without causing a severe disease and killing less. This is seen in many viruses and bacteria. The possibility that it will happen to COVID in the long run is very high but at the present moment, it is worrying and a dangerous virus because its ability to kill is more than the usual influenza virus that’s why we have to stop the surge but in the long term we have to build a herd immunity which is the Swedish model, the swedes are trying to do. They are actually allowing the spread of the virus among the young and protecting the elderly, keeping them isolated and providing them with daily needs, food, etc so that they are isolated and they are not infected. This may not be possible in India's context with a much larger population but that’s an interesting model to watch.