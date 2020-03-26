COVID-19: Are We Doing Our Bit to Protect Frontline Medics?
While there is no dearth of stories of valour and selfless help in this unprecedented worldwide pandemic causing an emergency situation in every country that it has affected, there are others which show beyond belief, how insensitive the people from all walks of life, could get.
First, it was some celebrities and the rich who tried and were successful in concealing their illness and their Coronavirus positive status either by tricking the authorities or by flaunting their clout. They spread the disease to such a magnitude that it has compelled the State to order a complete lockdown of the country - the biggest and most unprecedented in the world!
As if that was not enough, medical negligence in treatment has been alleged by the families of some of the COVID-19 patients.
In other instances, it is difficult to believe that the people concerned did not have any knowledge, despite the media blaring, about the disease or its incurable nature and that it is contagious to the extent that it has gripped the world like a vice. Once again the couldn't care less attitude about everybody else other than yourselves is very obvious.
Yesterday in a meeting with the medical personnel before the Prime Minister's address to the nation, the Association of Surgeons of India almost complained to the Prime Minister that the routine elective surgeries are being done without giving a thought to the fact that these surgeries would occupy the ICU beds.
Doing so would make the beds available for COVID-19 patients in their hour of need. Again vested interests take the front seat.
Government officials are under pressure to show compliance of the directives to shore up the health care infrastructure to be able to answer this need of the hour. But is it really translating into reality at the grassroot or this is merely cosmetic at least in some cases.
(Dr Ashwini Setya is a Gastroenterologist and Programme Director in Delhi’s Max Super Speciality Hospital. His endeavor is to help people lead a healthy life without medication. He can be reached at ashwini.setya@gmail.com)
