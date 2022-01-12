This is How COVID-19 Affects Your Liver: Study

Further, people with cirrhosis (liver scarring) may be at increased risk of COVID-19.

Some studies have also shown that people with pre-existing liver disease such as chronic liver disease, cirrhosis, or related complications who were diagnosed with COVID-19 are at higher risk of death than people without pre-existing liver disease.

According to Vatsya, "liver function involvement is seen with the original COVID-19 as well as the newer variants like Omicron. And vaccines have not been able to prevent the injuries related to COVID with the liver".

"Preventing the COVID infection can help prevent an injury to the liver," Agrawal told IANS.