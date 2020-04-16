Balance Hope With Realism, Say Experts on COVID-19 Vaccine

Several vaccine developers have plans for human testing this year. One of them is the Emory Vaccine Centre at the Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta, Georgia.

Emory University is one of 10 sites that have facilitated testing of vaccines and therapeutics for infectious diseases for decades. It is currently in phase one trials of a vaccine.

Dr Nadine Rouphael, associate professor at the Division of Infectious Diseases at the Emory University School of Medicine, told The Straits Times that in this phase one trial - the first time the vaccine has been given to humans - 45 subjects between 18 and 55 will be enrolled.

"They will receive two doses, separated by four weeks. And really the idea here is to make sure that this vaccine is safe.

"We will also gather information about how their immune system will respond to the vaccine in preparation for future phase two and phase three trials.

"We don't know if the vaccine can protect from infection. But we're checking to make sure it's safe," said Dr Rouphael.