COVID-19: What Does it Take to Run an ICU?

As the corona pandemic spreads there are certain facts. 80% of affected patients will have a milder form of flu which can be treated at home, 20% need some form of hospital care and about 5-8% will require intensive care. The confounding factors will include age, co morbid or other diseases and the current immune state.

There has been a passionate following in the general media about the number of available ventilators and the new enthusiasm to make one regardless of complexity, function and quality. There is a generalist belief that as soon as we crank up the numbers we will be able to handle the loads of projected patients- just get these machines into the hospitals!

Unfortunately nothing is simple in this analogy and reminds me of cranking up car production without producing enough drivers.

We only have 29,000 ICU beds in the country and quite frankly most are of dubious quality. There are multiple reasons for the above statement but the most important is that it costs an enormous amount of money to set one up.