Is 'Happy Hypoxia' Linked to Sudden Collapse in COVID-19 Patients?

ARDS, acute respiratory distress syndrome is not new for doctors. It's a commonly known condition where the fluids build in the lungs and deprive it of oxygen. However, there is also a possibility that blood vessels get blocked stopping the oxygen from passing through - this is known as hypoxia. Hypoxia can be a cause of death in some cases even when the patient is put on the ventilator and intubated.

Dr Ray tells us that in some cases the lungs work fine but only blood vessels are blocked.

Further, a condition in which a patient tolerates a very low level of oxygen without feeling uncomfortable is known as 'happy hypoxia'. A patient behaves normal in this condition. The reasons for this are not known as mentioned above. Experts find it to be confusing.