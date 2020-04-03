Malaria Season Looms In India Amidst COVID-19 Outbreak

Explaining how the Ebola outbreak hampered malaria control in Africa, the Lancet paper says countries including Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone were the worst hit as fewer people sought medical attention at early stages.

This resulted in 1,067 malaria deaths in Guinea alone, nearly nine times more than the 108 deaths in 2014, compounded by 2,446 deaths from Ebola. “More alarmingly, it was estimated that there were about 7,000 additional malaria-associated deaths among children younger than five years in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone due to the Ebola outbreak,” the paper added.

Nineteen countries in sub-Saharan Africa and India carry almost 85% of the global malaria burden, according to the WHO’s World Malaria Report 2019.

WHO suggests some key measures to fight malaria: