Anxious & Afraid: How is the Lockdown Affecting Mental Health?

There's a mental health crisis brewing in India right now. With the current coronavirus pandemic around the world and the lockdown in India many Indians are worried their time in isolation will lead to feelings of depression, uncertainty, worry, stress and anxiety.

Ananya Chatterjee, a masters student at IGNOU, Delhi tells FIT that her worries are compounded by the lack of essential medication and services available. “For a person like me, who is a mental health patient and has to depend on medicines this basically means that I will have to face anxieties and uncertainties without having any essential services or support systems.”

Her struggles to ger her hands on the medicines she needs for anxiety, depression and insomnia have fostered more mental health issues and increased the need for such medicines in a cycle she finds herself trapped in.