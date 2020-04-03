COVID-19: A Doctor Writes About How India Can Build Capacity

The screening should not be restricted to the “suspect cases” and also include the general population including the elderly, people with comobidities viz. Diabetes, Respiratory problem, Heart ailments, Cancer etc, children below 10 years, pregnant women and eventually everyone, probably in that order.

Some may argue that this process of testing will not qualify to be called screening anymore. To them, my humble reply would be, in the face of this new threat that we know so less about (this virus is only about 100 days old), no stone should be left unturned. We must protect the susceptible population first and also treat them first; for this we need to test a lot more people now!