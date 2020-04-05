What Went Wrong for the US: The New COVID-19 Epicentre

What was once called the ‘China virus’ by US President Trump has now transformed to the ‘America virus’, say experts.

But why is the mighty global power facing a public health emergency - despite knowing about it?

The ferocity at which the virus spread has alarmed many - but the US’s lackadaisical approach may have been the key to its downfall. An article in The New York Times, which curated interviews with scientists, public health and administration officials, points to the lack of early aggressive testing, technical flaws and failures in political leadership.

One of the key lessons to tackle this virus is to take it seriously early on. Deal with it immediately before it escalates is the mantra. According to the damning NYT article, America squandered a month of precious time and left its people unarmoured for the fight.

The Trump Administration started screening potential COVID-19 cases too late, and Dr Margaret Hamburg, the former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, told NYT that their lag created the space for an “exponential growth of cases.”

In the crucial timeline, Trump himself made several misleading public announcements on the virus, from saying, “It’s going to disappear. One day — it’s like a miracle — it will disappear,” on 22 February to “We have tests, and they are beautiful,” on 6 March when in fact they did not have the situation under control or enough tests at all.

Usually, the White House leads the charge on planning for public health issues, like former President Barack Obama did with the Ebola crisis. But instead, President Trump made several claims on testing - which were proven false by health administrators across the nation - and did not actively create a specific planning commission.

Later, Trump asked South Korea for more tests (after claiming they were testing more in 8 days then South Korea was in 8 weeks). But for many healthcare workers and sick citizens, it was a case of too little too late.