COVID-19: How Are Children and Pregnant Women Affected?

Karen Kotloff of the University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM), US, a specialist in infectious diseases and pediatrics, fielded some questions from journalists during a webinar organised by the International Center for Journalists on March 24, 2020.

In a career spanning more than three decades, Kotloff has focused on epidemiology of infectious diseases and their prevention with the use of vaccines in both the US and in developing countries. She is principal investigator of the Vaccine Treatment and Evaluation Unit at the UMSOM's Center for Vaccine Development.

Kotloff said COVID-19 has been milder in 90% of the children infected so far, but said little is known about how children with malnutrition will fare if infected. She added that a vaccine is possibly 12-18 months away, at best.