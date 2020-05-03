Parallels Between Pandemics: Plague, “Spanish” flu and COVID-19

During the 1870s plague pandemic in India, the British colonial government brought in the draconian Epidemic Act in 1897 (which is the one we are still using), without taking the people into confidence. This involved mass sanitation, measures to stop social and religious gatherings, social distancing, invasion of private property to search for plague suspects etc. These measures may seem well-intentioned, but they reveal a sheer contempt for people and a naked paternalism, blissfully blind to the plight of people. As historian and author David Arnold (Colonising the Body: State Medicine and Epidemic Disease in Nineteenth-Century India) says, "Never before had the state in India intervened so directly and forcefully in the lives of the Indian people. This produced a massive backlash from Indians of all classes, who deeply resented the physical inspections and the invasion of their homes, including riots and attacks on Europeans and health workers."

When it came to the Spanish Flu, the British did little, except advice social distancing. They did nothing to improve the health infrastructure. They left people to their own means. Even the Mahatma and many of his colleagues were infected. He managed to recover, but millions didn’t. While the British government stood by, multiple voluntary and charitable groups set up

dispensaries and hospitals, provided food and medicines, removed dead bodies and cremated/buried them. These organisations became the building blocks of the anti-colonial movement. Both David Arnold and Laura Spinney, believe that, these two epidemics strengthened the Indian freedom movement.

Past pandemics have lessons for us embedded in their stories. It is up to us to listen carefully, analyse past mistakes and adopt measures that could work to our advantage, without causing severe distress to large sections of society. The important question is, will we learn from the past or repeat the mistakes?