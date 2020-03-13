  • hamburger-icon
What is the coronavirus? What are the symptoms to watch out for? And exactly how bad is the situation in India?
Coronavirus Explained: The Virus Felt Around the World
Maanvi
Fit

The world is reeling with the effects of a coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic that was first reported in a sea food market in Wuhan, China in mid-December. As of March 13th, least 1,25,000 coronavirus cases have been reported from over 100 countries. The death toll has crossed 4,500. India is also combating the virus on a war footing — restricting travel of foreigners to India, shutting down offices, schools, colleges and cinema halls, and advising people to self-quarantine.

But what is the novel coronavirus? What are the symptoms to watch out for? And exactly how bad is the situation in India?

