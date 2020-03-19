More Young Adults Are Infected with COVID-19 in the US

The United States has been hit hard by the novel coronavirus.

So far one of the most persistent pieces of information has been that young people do not have much to worry about, its the above 60 that's most at risk. The truth is, it’s a little more complicated than that.

New reports from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reveal that almost 40 per cent of patients hospitalised in the US were in the 20-54 age group. However, it was true that patients at the most risk of death were above 60, reported The New York Times.

What does this mean?

Everyone, not just the elderly, should be worried about this disease, although it will still be hitting the elderly worst.