Here’s What We Know About the Four COVID-19 Deaths in India

On 12th March, India recorded its first COVID-19 death when a 76-year-old man from Kalburgi, Karnataka passed away. The man had travelled from Saudi Arabia on February 29th and shortly after his arrival he had shown symptoms of the disease. He had a history of hypertension and asthma.

Confirming that the man was a positive patient for coronavirus, Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu in a tweet said necessary contact tracing, isolation and other measures as per protocol were being taken.

A senior Union health ministry official said in New Delhi that the death of the man, who had visited Saudi Arabia from January 29 to February 29, "is confirmed to be caused due to co-morbidity and has also tested positive for COVD-19".

The official said the man had reached in Hyderabad on February 29 and went to Kalaburagi in Karnataka.

State Joint Director (Communicable Diseases) B G Prakash Kumar said all protocols were followed for disposal of the body.

While announcing the death of the man on Tuesday, the state authorities had said the exact cause his death was being ascertained.

According to the Union health ministry official, "While he was asymptomatic on his return (from Saudi Arabia), he developed symptoms of fever and cough on 6th March. One private doctor visited him at his home and treated him there." "On 9th March, the symptoms got aggravated and he was shifted to a private hospital in Kalaburagi. In this private hospital, he was provisionally diagnosised as 'mid zone viral pneumonia' and 'suspected COVID-19'," the official said.

"The sample was collected on March 9.... Without waiting for the test results, the attendees insisted and the patient was discharged against medical advice and the attendees took him to a private hospital in Hyderabad," the official said.