Here’s What We Know About the Four COVID-19 Deaths in India
India reported its fourth death from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
The sample of a 72-year-old man, who returned from Germany via Italy on 7 March and died at a hospital in Punjab's Nawanshahr district after severe chest pain, has tested positive for novel coronavirus, senior officials said on Thursday, 19 March.
The person, who had diabetes and hypertension, tested positive after he died at the Banga community health centre on Wednesday, Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Director Jagat Ram said.
He had co-morbid conditions like diabetes, cardiac issues, said the Union Health Ministry, as reported by PTI.
"The total number of active COVID-19 cases across India stands at 149 so far," the ministry said. 20 others have recovered, while four have succumbed to the disease.
76-Year-Old From Karnataka Was India’s First COVID-19 Death
On 12th March, India recorded its first COVID-19 death when a 76-year-old man from Kalburgi, Karnataka passed away. The man had travelled from Saudi Arabia on February 29th and shortly after his arrival he had shown symptoms of the disease. He had a history of hypertension and asthma.
Confirming that the man was a positive patient for coronavirus, Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu in a tweet said necessary contact tracing, isolation and other measures as per protocol were being taken.
A senior Union health ministry official said in New Delhi that the death of the man, who had visited Saudi Arabia from January 29 to February 29, "is confirmed to be caused due to co-morbidity and has also tested positive for COVD-19".
The official said the man had reached in Hyderabad on February 29 and went to Kalaburagi in Karnataka.
State Joint Director (Communicable Diseases) B G Prakash Kumar said all protocols were followed for disposal of the body.
While announcing the death of the man on Tuesday, the state authorities had said the exact cause his death was being ascertained.
According to the Union health ministry official, "While he was asymptomatic on his return (from Saudi Arabia), he developed symptoms of fever and cough on 6th March. One private doctor visited him at his home and treated him there." "On 9th March, the symptoms got aggravated and he was shifted to a private hospital in Kalaburagi. In this private hospital, he was provisionally diagnosised as 'mid zone viral pneumonia' and 'suspected COVID-19'," the official said.
"The sample was collected on March 9.... Without waiting for the test results, the attendees insisted and the patient was discharged against medical advice and the attendees took him to a private hospital in Hyderabad," the official said.
Country’s Second Death Reported in Delhi
This was followed by a second death on 13 March, of a 68-year-old woman with diabetes and hypertension, mother of a confirmed COVID-19 patient, who passed away at Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.
She was the sixth case to be reported in Delhi. The state’s total now stands at 12, with three recoveries and one death.
Health Ministry and Delhi government officials said the woman came in contact with her son, the fifth case of coronavirus in the national capital, with a history travel history to Switzerland and Italy between February 5 and 22.
"She had history of contact with a positive case. The son had returned to India on February 23. He initially was asymptomatic, but developed fever and cough after one day and reported to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital on March 7.
"As per protocol, the family was screened and since he and his mother had fever and cough, both were admitted," a Health Ministry statement said.
Her sample was collected on March 8 and her condition worsened a day later, the statement said.
"She was shifted to the intensive care unit. Her sample also tested positive for COVID19," the Health Ministry said.
Since March 9, she was having respiratory fluctuations and was provided ventilatory support.
"However, due to co-morbid conditions, she died on March 13 at the RML Hospital, Delhi as confirmed by the treating physician and Medical Superintendent," the statement added.
64-Year-Old Passes Away in Mumbai
The third death from COVID-19 was of a 64-year-old COVID-19 patient who passed away at Mumbai’s Kasturba hospital, ANI reported.
Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai shared more details about the patient. "Death of 64-year-old male patient admitted at Kasturba Hospital in confirmed. He has high blood pressure, pneumonia and inflammation of of heart muscles and increased heart rate leading to death. he had tested positive for COVID-19."
Giving more details on the case, Pradeep Vyas, Health Secretary, had this to say:
"We are still finding out the cause of the death. When he was admitted to the hospital, he didn't share his travel history. He was also a patient of hypertension."
The pattern of death in India's third patient has followed the same trajectory with co morbidities plays a role. This has been a trend in most deaths so far. In an earlier analysis on March 4th by Institute of Health, Italy, of the 105 deaths they studied, the mean age of mortality was 81.
You can read about how age, underlying conditions have been major contributors to death, both in India and abroad here.
(With inputs from PTI)
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)