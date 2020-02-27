CONVID-19: ‘India Has Been Lucky So Far’

How must the State design and implement a strategy to fight misinformation, and also simply communicate to the public in countries such as India and China that have large (migrant) populations?

Communication in public health, especially where epidemics are concerned, is absolutely crucial. Misinformation is a problem not just here but everywhere. It is the responsibility of all of us to call it out when we see it. Again, we should learn from the example of Singapore, where public health response has presented a united front across all areas of governance and media.

If people trust the messaging they receive from their governments--and governments must earn this trust--the job of combating misinformation becomes much easier. It is also important to see that migrants are not scape-goated in any way, since a common response to a public health crisis like this one is to find someone to blame.

Although there have been only three confirmed cases in India, how do you assess India’s overall response to COVID-19, vis-a-vis the response to the Nipah and H1N1 outbreak? H1N1 has already taken 14 lives in India this year (as of February 16, 2020), per government data.

I would say our response has not been tested yet, since numbers are small. That was also the situation with Nipah, where stringent health measures in addition helped to contain it.

The real test would be whether we can respond to the sort of situation that Wuhan [the epicentre of COVID-19 in China] faced, with hospitals and clinics simply being overwhelmed by the number of patients. H1N1 is now a regular feature of the influenza season, so its impact is much the same as any other influenza which leads to a small percentage of fatalities, especially among the old.

Kerala, which has a vast international migrant population, could be in imminent danger of outbreaks like COVID-19. But its primary health infrastructure has withstood Nipah and COVID-19. What are some factors that have stood out from your perspective?

I think that the public health system is trusted more and actually also delivers more in Kerala vis-a-vis several other Indian states. Where required, local and national health authorities have acted decisively, as in the Nipah case. This element of trust is crucial for effective public health response.