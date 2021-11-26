Anorexia: Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis and Treatment

Anorexia nervosa can be defined as an eating disorder that is psychologically inclined and is considered life-threatening. It is characterised by an extremely low body weight and a strong fear of gaining weight.

Those suffering from anorexia may lose out on essential nutrients like sodium, potassium and calcium needed to make the body function normally, resulting in a very serious health condition.

According to Mayo Clinic, people suffering from anorexia place a high worth on regulating their weight and shape. In order to prevent weight gain, people with anorexia usually put much restriction on the amount of food they eat.

They also engage in excessive exercises in a bid to losing weight. Anorexia is more prevalent among teenagers but people of any age can suffer from this eating condition.