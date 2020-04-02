Corona Lockdown Driving You Nuts? You Probably Have ‘Cabin Fever’

Festivals, anniversaries, birthdays and other important family occasions were a time for family members to be together to have fun. The young, the middle-aged and the old intermingled quite happily for a few hours with the youngsters tolerating the oft-repeated stories and advice meted out by elders; the elders indulgently ignoring or gently admonishing the youngsters glued to their phones; young children running amok without any severe consequences. Everyone enjoyed, but everyone also secretly heaved a sigh of relief when it was over, and they could return to their peaceful routines.

Imagine this scenario in today’s times when families are compelled to stay home together because of the lockdown as a result of the threat of the coronavirus pandemic. The few hours have now stretched into unending days, and no one is amused or having fun anymore! Indulgence and good humour have disappeared.