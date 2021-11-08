7 Ways to Cope With Your Social Anxiety

Social anxiety can be difficult to live with. On one side, you would want to avoid all social interactions, but on the other hand you also feel lonely. The smallest of conversations can make you feel dizzy, afraid of criticism or judgement.

If you suffer from severe social anxiety, it can hinder your day-to-day activities, like you may face difficulty in talking to your co-workers, eating in public, going out for buying groceries, etc.

These factors can impact your everyday living and mental health. Here are a few ways that can help you manage your social anxiety to make your life easier. If social anxiety is getting difficult to manage, please reach out to mental health experts for help.