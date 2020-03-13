COVID-19: As Schools Shut, How Do You Keep Children Calm & Safe?

"You just don't want me to have fun!" was the response I received when I informed my 10-year-old that I won't be sending her to school anymore. I was in a quandary - should I scold her for losing her cool or compliment her for saying school is 'fun.' As coronavirus cases in India go up, I have oscillated between rubbishing school closures to accepting them as a necessary evil.

As a health editor, with access to reports/data/studies from across the world, I am still not sure what the actions of schools should be. Officially, where we live, the UP government has finally asked for school closures. So have the nearby states of Delhi and Haryana. Now Karnataka and Odisha have joined the list.

In my conversation with Dr Sumit Ray, critical care specialist and advisor to QuintFIT, the doctor said something that finally nudged me to make a decision.

We've known that the novel coronavirus is somehow being kind to kids with very few cases among children below 9. In fact, even in those diagnosed, the symptoms are mild.

So do school closures serve any purpose?

Dr Ray says, "Well kids have better immunity, and with that stronger immune system, they have somehow reacted mildly to this virus. But even mild cases remain carriers of the disease, disease they can then transfer to the more vulnerable, the elderly grandparents and friends with weak respiratory systems."