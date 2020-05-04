COVID-19 Lockdown: Get Adventurous With These Cauliflower Recipes

Knead 100 gm whole wheat flour into a dough with water, salt, 1⁄2tsp soda and 1tbsp oil. Keep aside.

Heat 2 tbsp oil in pan, add a pinch each of methi seeds, kalonji, rai, saunf and jeera, then add 1 small grated cauliflower and 1 small finely chopped potato. Add salt to taste, 1 tsp ginger paste and cook till done. Add fresh coriander, 1 chopped green chilly, 1 tbsp peanuts and a pinch of roasted jeera powder. Cook for two minutes; keep aside and let cool.

Roll out the dough into small, thick puris and cut half into semi-circles. Roll into small cones and fill in with the stuffing. Seal the open edges to form samosas.

Deep-fry in mustard oil and seat hot.