COVID-19 Lockdown: Get Adventurous With These Cauliflower Recipes
Cauliflower is so common that this omnipresent vegetable was not taken seriously. But, that was before the lockdown. Now that it is freely available people have realised that this cruciferous vegetable stays for a long time without spoiling, and is dependable.
There are loads of benefits too:
It is an extremely low calorie vegetable and delivers a bundle of fibre too.
It is an excellent source of vitamins (C, K, and B), and minerals (potassium, manganese, magnesium, phosphorus), containing some of almost every vitamin and mineral that you need.
It is cancer preventive.
So, get a little adventurous with it and try these recipes:
Cauliflower Salad
Cut 1 head cauliflower into florets and pulse briefly in a food processor to make “Cauliflower Rice,” then keep aside. Take soft spinach leaves and in the food processor, pulse them with 1 onion and juice of 2 lemons to mix them well. Add salt and pepper to taste. Mix cauliflower rice with spinach and onion mix and add diced cherry tomatoes and mint leaves on top.
Cauliflower Samosa
Knead 100 gm whole wheat flour into a dough with water, salt, 1⁄2tsp soda and 1tbsp oil. Keep aside.
Heat 2 tbsp oil in pan, add a pinch each of methi seeds, kalonji, rai, saunf and jeera, then add 1 small grated cauliflower and 1 small finely chopped potato. Add salt to taste, 1 tsp ginger paste and cook till done. Add fresh coriander, 1 chopped green chilly, 1 tbsp peanuts and a pinch of roasted jeera powder. Cook for two minutes; keep aside and let cool.
Roll out the dough into small, thick puris and cut half into semi-circles. Roll into small cones and fill in with the stuffing. Seal the open edges to form samosas.
Deep-fry in mustard oil and seat hot.
Cauliflower Mash
Separate 1cauliflower head into florets and discard the core. Steam the florets till tender, add 2-3 tbsp milk, 2 tbsp butter, 2 tbsp sour cream, salt and pepper to taste, and mash with a masher until it looks like "mashed potatoes. It’s lovely as a side with eggs, chicken or fish.
Chilly Cauliflower
Marinate florets of 1 medium size cauliflower in salt and red chilli powder for half an hour.
Make a batter by mixing 1⁄2 cup cornflour, 1⁄2 cup maida (refined flour), 1 green chilli chopped, 1tsp baking powder, 1/2 tsp salt in 1⁄2 cup water,; whisk till batter is coating consistency.
Squeeze florets to remove water and toss in the batter till well coated.
In a kadhai, deep-fry the florets till golden brown and crisp. Keep aside.
In a separate pan heat 1 tbsp oil and stir-fry 1 diced onion, 1 diced capsicum and 2 diced spring onions for 1 minute. Add 3 cups of water along with 1 tbsp soy sauce and 1 tbsp chilli sauce.
Stir, bring to boil and simmer for 3 minutes.
Add the fried cauliflower pieces, mix well, garnish with chopped spring onions and eat hot.
Salad On A Stick
Make a dip by mixing 1/2 cup plain yogurt, 2 tbsp oil, 2 tbsp honey, 1 tbsp. white wine vinegar
1 1/2 teaspoon mustard paste, salt and pepper to taste.
Skewer cherry tomatoes, cucumber and steamed cauliflower and cubed cottage cheese, all cut into cubes on a toothpick. Arrange the sticks around the bowl of dressing, dip and enjoy.
Gobhi Mussalam
Dunk 1 whole cauliflower in warm salt water for 10 minutes. Then keep aside.
Meanwhile blend 2 onions, a two inch piece of ginger, 8 garlic cloves and 3 tomatoes, add salt and 1 tbsp of meat masala (or some chilli powder, coriander powder and garam masala and amchur) to it.
Place the cauliflower in a pressure cooker, pour the sauce over it, drizzle 2 tbsp mustard oil on it and pressure cook them for1 whistle and on sim for 3-4 minutes. Sprinkle bhuna zeera and add coriander leaves on top. Enjoy with roti and raita.
(Kavita is a nutritionist, weight management consultant and health writer based in Delhi. She is the author of Don't Diet! 50 Habits of Thin People (Jaico) and Ultimate Grandmother Hacks: 50 Kickass Traditional Habits for a Fitter You (Rupa))
