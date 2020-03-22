Sexolve 197: ‘My Girlfriend Wants a Threesome’

Dear RainbowMan,

Very fortunate I am that I have found someone who loves me immensely. We both have plans of getting married when we hit 30 and have many more plans on the cards. We are getting bored with the same sex every day, and are looking at newer ways to excite ourselves. We have tried many things to add spice to our sex life. This time, she asked me something that I don’t really agree to. She wants me to agree to a threesome where she gets sandwiched between me and another guy. She wants to be penetrated from the front and behind at the same time. This is her wildest fantasy, and now that we have exhausted everything else, she wants to do this – just once. Not just this, she also wants to see me making love to the man. I thought she was joking. I thought my love was enough for her, but I am scared of losing her and want to please her but I do not feel good about this fantasy of hers that she is hell-bent on. She has also found a guy, it seems, who would be willing to be a part of our threesome. I am petrified of this and don’t want this to happen. I respect her feelings though and want her to be happy. How do I proceed?

Unwilling Partner