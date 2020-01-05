Sexolve 186: ‘My Boyfriend Isn’t Interested in Having Sex With Me’

Dear RainbowMan,

I am 29-year-old. I got married and blessed with twin babies. I was very worried about my marriage life. From day one, we didn’t have any understanding. They knew very well that I am from a middle class family and we can’t pay so much dowry. My parents are also very old and my mother hasn’t been well. She has a mental health problem. I don't have even any support from anyone. My husband knew very well that I am completely dependent on him. But still, they treat me like a slave, even with my kids they will show off like I am fit for nothing, I have to to do all the work by myself, without any support from my husband. Starting from home cleaning, cooking, taking care of my kids, taking kids to the hospital, going out for buying provisions and vegetables etc. Even in all this, my husband used to find faults in me and whatever work I do, without any help. I spoke to him many times regarding my issues but he doesn't even consider my feelings and emotions, if I get periods, I am gone he will treat me like an animal because all the work stops due to my pain. So I suffered a lot there. We got separated, now I’m alone with my kids and parents.

We shifted our house to a new place where I met another man. Over time, we grew closer and he proposed to me. He said he will be with me all the time whatever the situations, and he has been till now. He is 45 and married, with two beautiful kids. My problem is: How come a man love two people at a time? He speaks to me nicely, whenever I am alone at my house he will come and talk to me very emotionally and tell me “You are everything to me”, “I don't want anyone in this world you are enough”. We had everything and we have been in a relationship for the past one and half years. From day one, he has been so caring. He’s supporting me like anything; monetarily, getting supplies and vegetables, taking me shopping or to a temple or hotel. Whenever he speaks to me, I feel like he is doing all this only for sex. I told him many times about this. I also suggested to not have sex for at least a month. But he can't be without it. He always needs it at least three days a week. Sometimes, four times a day. He tells me that a man can't do these many times in a day. But I am doing it because I have that much love for you. I don't know whether to trust him or not, but I don't want this relationship even if it gives happiness in my life — because of my kids. My kids are more important to me.

Also, I think his wife knows about me. She even found my number but didn't take any steps to stop it. She has been very normal to him in all ways possible. I am so confused. I don't know what's happening around me. I don't know whom to approach. Please advise if I should believe him or not. Thanks.

Regards,

Woman In A Fix