Damp Masks Can Limit COVID-19 Transmission Via Speech Droplets?

Over the last few weeks, there has been a debate about whether everyone should wear masks to contain coronavirus spread. Countries such as India and the US, who had initially said every person need not wear a mask, backtracked and advised people to wear homemade masks.

A latest study published on MedRxiv says droplet emission while speaking could be a significant factor driving coronavirus transmission and damp homemade masks can reduce this droplet excretion.

Researchers at the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) who prepared this report used laser light-scattering to detect the number of droplets emitted while talking.

Saying something as little as "stay healthy" generates thousands of droplets that naked eyes can't possibly see, they confirm.

The study further says,