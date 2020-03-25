No COVID-19 Community Transmission Says Govt; Data Shows Otherwise

On Wednesday, 25 March, the National Medical Commission addressed media personnel on the preparedness and future steps for COVID-19 in India.

Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) assured the press that India’s plan to combat COVID-19 has always been an “evolving response based on the evolving scenario with the virus.”

One of the points of contention these past few weeks, and days especially, has been in the reporting of COVID-19 confirmed cases, tests done, and deaths. There has often been a discrepancy and lag between state and central ministry announcements.

Agarwal said that “all official communication is from the MOHFW website,” and that we must access only this “for authentic information.”